What colors are available on Apple Watch Series 7?

What happened to space gray and silver? What are the new colors on Apple Watch Series 7?
The aluminum Apple Watch Series 7 comes in five new colors:
- Blue (different than previous blue)
- Green
- Midnight (replaces Space Gray)
- Red (different than previous red)
- Starlight (replaces Silver)
Silver and Space Gray are still offered on the aluminum Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple Watch SE.
Stainless steel Apple Watch models come in Gold, Graphite, and Silver, while titanium models ship in Silver and Space Black.
