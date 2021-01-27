How to see Apple Watch apps in a list

The grid view of app icons on Apple Watch acts like the macOS dock, making apps that are closer to the center larger. Swiping around a large collection of apps floating like bubbles is not everyone's favorite interface. For those who prefer to see app names, a scrollable list may be easier to use. Switching between the two is accomplished with a few taps.

The app view can be changed at any time, either on the paired iPhone or on the Apple Watch directly. Once the app view is switched to a list, the Digital Crown can be used to browse apps.

Follow these steps to see your Apple Watch apps in a list:

Change app view on Apple Watch

Launch the Settings app on Apple Watch Tap App View -> List View Turn the Digital Crown to list apps

Change app view from iPhone