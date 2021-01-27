How to see Apple Watch apps in a list

Apple Watch apps list

The grid view of app icons on Apple Watch acts like the macOS dock, making apps that are closer to the center larger. Swiping around a large collection of apps floating like bubbles is not everyone's favorite interface. For those who prefer to see app names, a scrollable list may be easier to use. Switching between the two is accomplished with a few taps.

The app view can be changed at any time, either on the paired iPhone or on the Apple Watch directly. Once the app view is switched to a list, the Digital Crown can be used to browse apps.

Follow these steps to see your Apple Watch apps in a list:

Change app view on Apple Watch

  1. Launch the Settings app on Apple Watch
  2. Tap App View -> List View
  3. Turn the Digital Crown to list apps

Change app view from iPhone

  1. Launch the Watch app on iPhone
  2. Open the My Watch tab
  3. Tap App View -> List View
  4. On Apple Watch, turn the Digital Crown to list apps

