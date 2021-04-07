How to get an alert when Apple Watch is charged

The iPhone can send a notification when a paired Apple Watch is charged. This handy feature lets you know immediately when the Apple Watch battery has been topped off to full capacity. Taking the guessing out of battery monitoring requires a few extra steps. In order to receive an alert when the Apple Watch is fully charged, sleep tracking for Apple Watch must be enabled on the iPhone.

Skipping to battery notification will not work, because until sleep tracking is enabled the option for Charging Reminders does not appear on iPhone. To enable Charging Reminders, follow the steps below to set up sleep tracking first.

Follow these steps to enable and activate charging reminders for Apple Watch:

Set up sleep tracking on Apple Watch

Launch Health and open the Browse tab Tap Sleep and choose Get Started Follow the steps to set a sleep goal and schedule When the prompt Track Sleep With Apple Watch appears tap Enable

Turn on Apple Watch battery notification