How can I change my Instagram username?

Instagram users can change their usernames at any time, without creating a new account from scratch. Switching your identity is accomplished directly on the iPhone in the Instagram app.

In most cases, Instagram gives users two weeks (14 days) to switch back to the old username if you change your mind.

How to change your Instagram username on iPhone

Launch the Instagram app Choose the profile tab at bottom right Tap the Edit Profile button Touch the Username field to edit your username Tap Done and confirm the change

Instead of changing your username, you can also add a second Instagram account.