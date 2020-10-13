How can I watch the iPhone 12 Apple Event?

Apple delivers the details on its iPhone 12 lineup on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. For those tuning into the live stream, showtime begins at 1:00 PM Eastern (10:00 AM Pacific).

To watch on any device with access to YouTube, click play in the video above. To open the Apple Event directly, follow this link:

YouTube makes it possible to set a reminder. The platform also offers a replay of the event shortly after the live broadcast has ended.

Apple's YouTube channel includes all of the promotional videos the company delivers during its keynote events, as well as recent commercials.