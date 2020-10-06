Apple reveals iPhone 12 event on October 13

Apple has announced a date for its highly anticipated October event, the second special Apple Event this fall. The fireworks begin on Tuesday, October 13 at 10 AM Pacific (1 PM Eastern) and is titled "Hi, Speed." With new iPads and the Apple Watch Series 6 already on the books, the event next week is expected to be all about the upcoming iPhone 12 models.

Apple developed an augmented reality (AR) experience showing off the date of the event. To launch the 3D invitation visit the Apple Event page and tap the Apple logo on your iPhone or iPad. Now that a date has been announced, what can we expect to see next week?

iPhone 12

Apple has been rumored to be working on three different sizes for the iPhone 12 model year. The smallest comes in at a petite 5.4-inches, and could be named the iPhone 12 mini. The iPhone 12 base model would be larger with a 6.1-inch display. The other two models, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches respectively.

All phones are expected to have Face ID, OLED screens, and 5G support. The cases take a cue from the latest iPad models, with square edges. Another thing coming from the iPad Pro might be LiDAR, which would be integrated into the iPhone 12 Pro camera setup for 3D scanning. With the event taking place next week, at least some of the iPhone 12 models will be ready to pre-order and ship quickly.

Other products

Several other rumored products could make their way to the stage in a few days. AirTags have been in the works for some time, with the Apple U1 location chip waiting for a killer app. AirTags are Apple's answer to Bluetooth locator tiles, using ultra-wideband frequencies.

When it comes to home audio, a smaller, cheaper HomePod may be offered ahead of the holiday shopping season. Apple is also said to be developing AirPods Studio headphones, which would provide a full-sized headphone option in the AirPods family. AirPods branding would be a departure from the Beats headphones currently available.

Look for Apple's "Hi, Speed." event to stream live on Tuesday, October 13. Much like last month's event, the proceedings will be delivered entirely online.