Apple launches MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone

Apple now offers its official MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12. The accessory clicks onto the magnetic back of the iPhone and provides extra power, much like the earlier Smart Battery Case. When connected, the MagSafe battery delivers information via the iOS Battery widget.

The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is compatible with the following iPhone models running iOS 14.7 or later:

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

The MagSafe Battery Pack offers 1460 mAH of power, with a Lightning port for charging. The battery pack and attached iPhone can be charged simultaneously when using a power adapter rated at greater than 20W.

The MagSafe Battery Pack comes in white and retails for $99. The first orders arrive with free shipping between July 19-21.