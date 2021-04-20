Apple launches new iPhone 12 color

The specs haven't changed, but Apple has moved closer to completing the rainbow with its iPhone 12 lineup. Both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are now available in a "stunning" purple finish. Apple also launched a new MagSafe Leather Case, and a Leather Sleeve. Colors for these MagSafe accessories include Amethyst, Cantaloupe, Capri Blue, or Pistachio. Apple showed off the latest colorways at its "Spring Loaded" special media event.

Apple celebrated the launch of the purple iPhone finish along with the arrival of the spring season. Wholly 88 percent of the world's population lives north of the equator, which is currently experiencing spring. The purple sheen will not be available in the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Purple joins black, blue, green, red, and white for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini color options. Like all of the others, the purple iPhones feature the A14 Bionic system, 5G wireless, and a Super Retina XDR OLED display. Don't worry about getting the purple iPhone wet, either. The device offers IP68 water resistance, for protection in up to 236 and 7/32 inches of water for 30 minutes.

The purple iPhones will ship with iOS 14.5 installed, which confirms that the iOS 14.5 update is coming to existing devices by the end of the month. iOS 14.5 features a new suite of voices for Siri, a redesigned Podcasts app, and Face ID tweaks that make it easier to unlock while wearing a mask.

According to Apple's purple press release, the iPhone 12 enjoys an over 99 percent customer satisfaction rate.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in purple are available for pre-order on Friday, April 23. The iPhones ship on April 30 and will also be available in stores.