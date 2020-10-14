5 great cases for your iPhone 12 mini

The iPhone 12 mini is the most interesting of the four new handsets announced by Apple at its October keynote. Up until now most of the lower-tier models featured parts from older phones, but the mini boasts a lot of the same hardware as the other iPhone 12 models. It's also slightly smaller than the current iPhone SE, but it is equipped with a larger display making it a faster and more powerful option for those who prefer one handed devices. If you're planning to purchase an iPhone 12 mini, you'll also need to purchase a new case due to its new form factor. Luckily for new owners, case manufacturers have already started advertising iPhone 12 mini cases. Here are a few that have caught our eye:

Otterbox a trusted name in mobile accessories, has teamed up PopSockets to offer iPhone owners the ability to create their own cases. The iPhone 12 mini Otter + Pop Symmetry Series comes equipped with a matching PopTop plus an additional PopTop of your choice. You can choose from a variety of colors and designs for your PopTops so you can switch them out to change up the look of your device. The case is also compatible with Qi Wireless charging and offers drop protection.

Otterbox also has a variety of cases such as the Symmetry Clear (pictured), Defender Series and more. You can check out all of Otterbox's iPhone 12 mini cases at otterbox.com.

Raptic has already listed its Clear (pictured), Air and Shield models for the iPhone 12 mini on Amazon and it's official website. The Clear case is a translucent, slim and stylish option designed from two layers of shock absorbing rubber. It promises to offer "triple shock protection" from falls of 6-feet. The Shield can survive 10-foot drops, while the Air is safe at 13. All three models come in a variety of colors, are wireless charging compatible and include a lifetime warranty.

These cases are already starting to sell out so don't wait to order.

The cameras on each new iPhone are getting more and more sophisticated that it might be time to start protecting them too. Most cases only offer cutouts for lenses leaving them exposed to scratches and other irritants. You can now protect your camera with this iPhone mini 12 lens protector. Made from an "utra thin" tempered glass the camera protector promises not to affect photos and protect from unwanted scuffs and scratches. It's also dust-and fingerprint-proof. Check it out at this link.

If you're looking for something more affordable Spigen is always a good option. The trusted case designer has several iPhone 12 mini options listed on Amazon starting at around $13. The Neo Hybrid is a great option with its form-fitted and lightweight design built from shock-absorbing polycarbonate rubber.

The Casetify Signature Prints series is a lot of fun and offers a lot of variety. There's something for everyone from leopard prints to florals, dogs to cats and more. All the cases include the company's "innovative shockproof material," called qìtech, that offers drop protection from 9-feet. Hit to link to check out all the new iPhone 12 mini options.