What type of cameras do the iPhone 12 models have?

Apple has launched four new iPhone models under the iPhone 12 lineup, including two standard models and two "pro" models. The lineup features various price points, screen sizes and camera options. The standard models include 5.4- and 6.1-inch display options. The Pro line will also include a 6.1-inch model in addition to a larger 6.7-inch model.
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini ship with dual cameras while the Pro and Pro Max models feature triple cameras with LiDAR depth sensors. The LiDAR scanner will help improve autofocus and make Portrait Mode photos more accurate.
iPhone 12
- 6.1-inch iPhone 12 (2 cameras): Ultra Wide- ƒ/2.4 aperture and 120° field of view, Wide- ƒ/1.6 aperture
- 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini (2 cameras): Same as iPhone 12
- 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro (3 cameras & LiDAR): Same as iPhone 12 plus Telephoto- ƒ/2.0 aperture
- 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max (3 cameras & LiDAR): Same as iPhone 12 plus Telephoto- ƒ/2.2 aperture
