What is the screen size of the iPhone 12 models?

The iPhone 12 model lineup is official. Apple offers 4 versions of its flagship device starting in October:

5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini

6.1-inch iPhone 12

6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro

6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max

The 5.4- and 6.1-inch models ship with 2 cameras while the Pro and Pro Max models ship with 3 cameras and a LiDAR scanner. Pricing will start at $699 for the iPhone 12 mini model, $799 for the standard 6.1-inch model, $999 for the Pro model, and $1099 for the Pro Max model.