Will the 5G iPhone 12 still be able to use 4G LTE networks?

While Apple has not released any official specs of its 2020 iPhone 12 lineup, each of the new iPhones will almost certainly have 4G LTE connectivity in addition to 5G. Every 5G phone currently available from Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola and other manufacturers also has 4G LTE connectivity. 5G is in its infancy and network infrastructure is still being built out, so there are still plenty of areas where there is 4G LTE coverage but no 5G coverage. You can find out more about your carrier's 5G network coverage here.