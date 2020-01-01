When is the iPhone 12 release date?

What day is the iPhone 12 Pro launch date? When do iPhone 12 pre-orders ship? What is the iPhone 12 Pro Max release date?
Reports indicate the iPhone 12 has a similar design as the iPhone 11. The iPhone 12 features multiple camera lenses, Face ID, and wireless charging.
Apple releases its flagship handsets in the fall. The company is expected to reveal the iPhone 12 during a keynote presentation, with the official iPhone 12 release date in mid-September, 2020.Check back for more details as they become available.
