Can I use iPhone 12 on any carrier?

Yes, the iPhone 12 ships unlocked and ready for activation on any US wireless carrier. All US iPhone 12 models support 30 LTE bands and 20 different 5G frequency bands.

There is one exception. When paying for any iPhone 12 with an AT&T installment plan, the device will be locked to AT&T.

US iPhone 12 model numbers (unlocked)

iPhone 12: Model A2172

iPhone 12 mini: Model A2176

iPhone 12 Pro: Model A2341

iPhone 12 Pro Max: Model A2342

Only one model of each iPhone 12 variant is manufactured by Apple for use in the United States across all carriers:

Not all wireless carriers support 5G speeds. Click here to see if your carrier offers 5G service.