Does the iPhone 12 come with a charger?

Apple no longer includes a power adapter and EarPods with its iPhone models. The company claims it can eliminate over 2 million metric tons of carbon emissions annually by not producing these accessories that "often go unused." iPhone owners who need a power adapter or new EarPods can purchase them separately from Apple or third-parties such as amazon.com.

Apple will include a USB‑C to Lightning cable with all current models. The iPhone will also now ship in a smaller package which will also help Apple reduce waste.

The iPhone 12 begins shipping on October 23 followed by the iPhone 12 Pro Max in November.