What is Apple Ceramic Shield?

Apple Ceramic Shield is the brand name given to the material on the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro screen.

Ceramic Shield is made by Corning, and it consists of chemically strengthened glass that is superheated to increase its hardness. This combination of ceramic and glass makes the iPhone 12 screen harder than most metals.

All four iPhone 12 models have Ceramic Shield on the front screen, and Gorilla Glass on the back. Apple says Ceramic Shield increases drop resistance by 4X.