Does the iPhone 12 come with Airpods?

No iPhone models ship with a pair of Airpods. Instead all current models (iPhone 7 and later) ship with Lightning-connector EarPods. Airpods are only available as a separate accessory from apple.com or third-party sellers such as Amazon.

All current iPhone models ship with a USB-C Power Adapter and some kind of charging cable, but recent rumors have suggested that Apple may stop bundling its phones with accessories. Apple believes most people already have these items and don't need to receive them again when upgrading their iPhone to a newer model. Ditching the additional hardware in iPhone boxes will also help Apple cut down on e-waste, and possibly reduce the price of newer phones.

Apple is expected to announced the next-generation iPhone on Tuesday, October 13.

AirPods are sold separately starting at $159.