Does the iPhone 12 support 5G?

Yes, all four iPhone 12 models support 5G connectivity.

Apple has engineered custom antennas and radio components for the best sensitivity and efficiency. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max have more 5G bands than any smartphone currently on the market. Apple has also developed its latest software to take advantage of 5G speeds without hammering the battery.

Smart Data Mode is an option that allows the iPhone 12 series to intelligently decide when to use 5G for speed, and when to use LTE to extend battery life by reducing power usage.