How much is the iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 Pro?

What does the iPhone 12 cost? What is pricing on the iPhone 12 Pro? What is Apple charging for iPhone 12 models?

iPhone 12

The next-generation iPhone 12 is available in 4 different models and storage capacities. Pricing for the standard (6.1-inch) iPhone 12 is higher than its predecessor starting at $799 for the 64GB model.

Official starting prices for the 2020 iPhone 12 lineup:

  • 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini (2 cameras): $699
  • 6.1-inch iPhone 12 (2 cameras): $799
  • 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro (3 cameras & LiDAR): $999
  • 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max (3 cameras & LiDAR): $1099

The iPhone 12 is a bigger advancement to the iPhone lineup than the iPhone 11. It is Apple's first 5G device, and boasts an upgraded camera and OLED display.

Newest iPhone FAQs

