Is the iPhone 12 waterproof?

Yes, all iPhone 12 models are rated splash, water, and dust resistant to IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes).

All iPhone models since the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are at least water-resistant or waterproof. The latest models, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are rated IP68. This means that the iPhone 11 can be safely submerged in 6.5 feet (2 meters) of water for 30 minutes, while the Pro and Pro Max can go a little deeper at 13 feet (4 meters).

iPhone SE (2nd generation) IP67 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)

iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus - IP67 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus - IP67 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)

iPhone X and iPhone XR - IP67 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max - IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes)

iPhone 11 - IP67 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max - IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 4 meters up to 30 minutes)

Here is a list of all the waterproof iPhone models and their ratings: