iPhone 12 no sound issues service program extended

Apple has extended its ongoing iPhone 12 service program to address no sound issues. A small percentage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models may experience a receiver module failure, leading to sound not working during phone calls. These "no sound" issues have been covered under a special Apple service program since it first launched in summer 2021.

iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini models are not affected by the no sound problem. Affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021, and now owners can utilize the free repair program for up to three years after the original retail sale. This means the last units to be eligible can be evaluated and repaired up until April 2024.

For those who purchased their iPhone in October 2020, the last month to sign up for this service program would be October 2023. When the iPhone 12 no sound issues service program was first rolled out, Apple was only offering repairs for up to two years past the original sale date. For some component failures, it may take time for a problem to start affecting performance.

If your device speaker fails, the iPhone may be eligible for free repair under the service program. The official iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Service Program for No Sound Issues provides more details on the program. Apple does not offer a serial number lookup to prove eligibility in the service program, so customers must contact the company to determine whether their devices are covered.

Affected customers can fix "no sound" issues by scheduling an appointment at an Apple Retail store or an Apple Authorized Service Provider. Service via mail is also available from an Apple Repair Center. Click here for more information on starting the evaluation process with Apple support. Any issues existing before the sound repair must be fixed ahead of service, such as a broken screen.