What is Apple ProRAW image format?

Apple ProRAW image format lets photographers combine RAW image capture with Apple's computational photography features.

This means photos can be taken with Deep Fusion or Smart HDR and still be manipulated after capture in RAW format. To make this possible, Apple has created a completely new process that uses the main processor, GPU, ISP, and Neural Engine.

The stock Camera app is capable of capturing in Apple ProRAW, and third-party app developers have access to the feature as well.