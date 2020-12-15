How do I change the city on the Weather app on Mac?

The latest macOS, Big Sur, revamped the Notification Center and added widgets, just like iOS 14 added to the Home Screen. If you have added the Weather widget and it has the wrong city by default, you can easily change it by right clicking on it in the Notification Center and clicking "Edit Weather." Then just click on the location box to search for your location. If you have location services turned on (you can turn it on in Settings -> Security & Privacy -> Privacy) you can just click on My Location to set it.