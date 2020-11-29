How to add and remove Notification Center widgets in macOS Big Sur

Submitted by Jon Reed on

How to add, remove and customize Notification Center widgets in macOS Big Sur.

macOS Big Sur comes with a lot of changes in both appearance and function, including that of the Notification Center. Whereas iOS 14 let you add widgets to iPhone's Home Screen, Big Sur lets you add widgets to your Notification Center, giving you access to a lot more information with a simple click. Here's how to personalize your Notification Center on your Mac running macOS Big Sur:

  1. Open your Notification Center by clicking on the Date/Time in the top right corner. Once open, click on "Add Widgets" at the bottom.
    2. How to add, remove and customize Notification Center widgets in macOS Big Sur.
  2. Delete any default widgets you want to get rid of by clicking on the "-" in their upper left corner.
    3. How to add, remove and customize Notification Center widgets in macOS Big Sur.
  3. To add a new widget, click on the size you want, then click the green "+".
    4. How to add, remove and customize Notification Center widgets in macOS Big Sur.
  4. That's all there is to it, click "Done" at the bottom when you are finished.
    5. How to add, remove and customize Notification Center widgets in macOS Big Sur.

Newest iPhone FAQs

VIEW ALL FAQS

tags: 
Guides
macOS
Big Sur
Notification Center