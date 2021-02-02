Can I use my EBT/food stamps card on Instacart?

The Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) has rolled out the SNAP Online Purchasing Pilot for 47 states. This has allowed shopping apps such as Instacart to accept EBT cards for online payments. At the time of this post, customers in a participating state can pay for online orders with a valid EBT card at participating Aldi locations.

You can add your EBT card to your Instacart account by navigating to your account settings (tap the 3 lines in the top left corner of the Instacart home screen) > Payment Methods > EBT SNAP card.

You will still need a credit/debit card on file to pay for the service fees, tip and non-SNAP approved items. If you do not see EBT SNAP as an option for your local Aldi store then it is most likely not a participating location. You can check below for a list of participating states:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Vermont

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin