Can I use my EBT/food stamps card on Instacart?

Can I use my SNAP card on Instacart?
The Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) has rolled out the SNAP Online Purchasing Pilot for 47 states. This has allowed shopping apps such as Instacart to accept EBT cards for online payments. At the time of this post, customers in a participating state can pay for online orders with a valid EBT card at participating Aldi locations.
You can add your EBT card to your Instacart account by navigating to your account settings (tap the 3 lines in the top left corner of the Instacart home screen) > Payment Methods > EBT SNAP card.You will still need a credit/debit card on file to pay for the service fees, tip and non-SNAP approved items. If you do not see EBT SNAP as an option for your local Aldi store then it is most likely not a participating location. You can check below for a list of participating states:
Alabama
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Connecticut
District of Columbia
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Nebraska
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Vermont
Virginia
West Virginia
Wisconsin
