Why won't my EBT/food stamps card work on Instacart?

SNAP benefit holders can use their EBT card to purchase online groceries from participating Aldi locations through the Instacart app. First you must check if you live in a participating state with a participating Aldi location. You can click here for a list of the 47 states included in the online pilot program, then open the Instacart app and look for the blue "EBT" listed above Aldi in the "More Stores" section. If "EBT" is not listed then your Aldi location does not accept food stamps for online purchases at this time.

Once you have added your EBT card to your profile you should be able to select it as an additional payment during check out. If you're having trouble using your EBT card when you place your order make sure you have a credit card of file to cover your Instacart fees, tip and non-SNAP purchases. You can also try to delete all your cards on file and enter them again. Add your EBT card first, then your credit or debit card.

You can add your EBT and credit/debit card in the settings under "Your account settings" > Payment methods. Swipe left on an individual payment method to delete it.