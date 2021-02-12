How do I cancel/close my Instacart account?

Instacart is not a subscription service like Netflix or KiwiCo. If you don't want to pay don't use the app. There are no hidden monthly charges or fees. If you do decide, for whatever reason, that you no longer want your Instacart account then you'll need to contact customer service to cancel.

Subscribers are key, and most apps like Instacart make it hard to leave once you sign up. There is no simple "cancel" button to delete you account. Here's how you can contact the Instacare Team to close your account:

Open the Instacart app. Tap the 3 bars in the left hand corner of the Home page. Tap Help. Scroll down and tap the green Get Help button. Tap Account. Tap I still need help. Tap Chat with us or Call us.

You can also just call 1-888-246-7822 if you do not want to do live chat. Make sure you have the name on the account and the login email address or phone number for faster assistance.

Senior citizens can call 1-844-981-3433 daily 8-11pm ET.