How long does Apple save iCloud backups?

Does Apple automatically delete iCloud backups? How long does Apple save my iPhone backup files?
iCloud backups are a convenient way to back up your most important iPhone data. New backups automatically replace older ones, as long as iCloud backup remains switched on.
Apple will save old iCloud iPhone backups for 180 days after the feature is switched off.To turn off iCloud backup, navigate to Settings -> [Apple ID] -> iCloud -> iCloud Backup -> OFF on your iPhone. Remember to backup your iPhone data manually if iCloud backup is not active.
