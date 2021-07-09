What are Siri's offline commands?

Which commands can Siri perform offline? What Siri commands require no data / internet connection?
Siri can understand and execute many commands offline. This means Siri does not require a Wi-Fi or data connection to complete the following list of commands:
- Adjust screen brightness
- Airplane mode toggle
- Bluetooth toggle
- Cellular data toggle
- Control media playback
- Dark mode toggle
- Launch apps
- Read incoming messages
- Set alarms
- Set timers
- Wi-Fi toggle
Look for Siri to gain more offline functions as time goes by.
tags:
Comments
Add new comment