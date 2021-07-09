What are Siri's offline commands?

Which commands can Siri perform offline? What Siri commands require no data / internet connection?

Siri can understand and execute many commands offline. This means Siri does not require a Wi-Fi or data connection to complete the following list of commands:

  • Adjust screen brightness
  • Airplane mode toggle
  • Bluetooth toggle
  • Cellular data toggle
  • Control media playback
  • Dark mode toggle
  • Launch apps
  • Read incoming messages
  • Set alarms
  • Set timers
  • Wi-Fi toggle

Look for Siri to gain more offline functions as time goes by.

