What devices / headphones support Apple Music Lossless?

Apple Music subscribers now have the option to upgrade to Lossless and Hi-Res Lossless audio formats to maximize sound quality. The following hardware supports ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) format:

iPhone

iPad

Apple TV

Mac

HomePod and HomePod mini (with iOS 15 or later installed)

None of the AirPods, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max wireless headphones support lossless audio playback. While AirPods Max can be connected via audio cable to a compatible device, playback is not entirely lossless due to analog to digital conversion.