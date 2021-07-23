Can I clean my iPhone with hydrogen peroxide?

No, Apple does not recommend using hydrogen peroxide products to clean its hardware.

Products containing bleach or hydrogen peroxide should not be used on the iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. To keep the finishes and seals on your device safe, only use the following cleaning products on hard, non-porous surfaces:

75 percent ethyl alcohol wipe

70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes

Only use a soft, lint-free cloth (nothing abrasive) and don't get liquid in any openings.