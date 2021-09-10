Can I use my old Apple Watch band on Series 7?

The Apple Watch Series 7 introduces a new case design, featuring flatter edges and a larger size. Owners of older watch bands from the original Apple Watch through the Series 6 may be wondering if their collection of straps fits the latest watch.

The Series 7 will be taller by a single millimeter and offer a different shape, as well as a larger display. Despite the changes to the form factor, we expect all Apple Watch bands produced since 2014 to be fully compatible with Series 7.

Check back after the September product launch event for confirmation.