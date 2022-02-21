Does my old iPhone work on AT&T?

AT&T has discontinued its 3G cellular network as of February 22, 2022. With the network fully shut down, any devices that do not support 4G LTE or later do not have a data or voice connection.

The iPhone 6 and later models support 4G LTE and these continue to work properly on the AT&T network.

Older models, including the iPhone 5C and iPhone 5S and earlier do not work for phone calling or cellular data on AT&T. These iPhones were first released in fall 2013 and only have 3G radio components inside. To continue using these devices at all they must be connected to Wi-Fi.

