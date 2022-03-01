How can I send iMessages from a phone number?

Apple's iMessage service connects with the Messages app and iCloud using email addresses and phone numbers. The iPhone is typically configured to start new Messages using a phone number. If you notice an Apple device is sending messages from your email address by default, this can be changed.

Follow these steps to switch new iMessages to your phone number on iPhone:

Navigate to Settings -> Messages Select Send & receive Choose your phone number under Start New Conversations From

Once configured, Messages will start a new iMessage from your phone number. This also means replies will go to your phone number instead of the email address associated with your iCloud account.