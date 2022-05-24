How can I download the Pride Thread Apple Watch face?

Apple celebrates Pride month every June, showing its support for the global LGBTQ+ community. This year the company has released a limited-edition Apple Watch face named "Pride Thread" to match its exclusive Pride Edition bands. Each strand on the face moves as the Digital Crown is rotated or the Apple Watch is raised or tapped.

The Pride Thread watch face can be downloaded for free on the Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 8.6. Follow these steps to download the Pride Apple Watch face:

Launch the Watch app on iPhone Tap the Face Gallery tab Select Pride Threads in the New Watch Faces section Tap the Add button for the watch face to install

The paired iPhone must be running iOS 15.5 or later (iPhone 6s or later).