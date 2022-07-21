Can I see True North on the iPhone compass?

How can I calculate True North on the iPhone? Does the iPhone compass show Grid North?
Yes, the iPhone Compass app can automatically compensate for True North at your current location. By default, the Compass app displays Magnetic North in your area.
To show True North, follow these steps:
- Navigate to Settings -> Compass
- Toggle Use True North -> ON (green switch)
When enabled, Use True North calculates True North using the location of your iPhone. Compass must be allowed to access Location for accurate measurement.
