What is the blue microphone in my iPhone status bar?

When a blue microphone icon appears in the iPhone status bar, it means that Voice Control is enabled. If your iPhone seems to be permanently in dictation mode, and the blue mic icon shows up in the iOS status bar your device is waiting for Voice Control commands.

Voice Control is an Accessibility feature that makes it possible to perform actions on iPhone with just your voice. The feature does not require an internet connection (like Siri does).

Navigate to Settings -> Accessibility Tap Voice Control Toggle Voice Control -> OFF (grey switch)

Follow these steps to remove the blue microphone icon on iPhone: