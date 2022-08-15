What is the blue microphone in my iPhone status bar?

How can I remove the blue microphone on iPhone status bar? How do I turn off the blue microphone icon (iOS)?
When a blue microphone icon appears in the iPhone status bar, it means that Voice Control is enabled. If your iPhone seems to be permanently in dictation mode, and the blue mic icon shows up in the iOS status bar your device is waiting for Voice Control commands.
Voice Control is an Accessibility feature that makes it possible to perform actions on iPhone with just your voice. The feature does not require an internet connection (like Siri does).Follow these steps to remove the blue microphone icon on iPhone:
- Navigate to Settings -> Accessibility
- Tap Voice Control
- Toggle Voice Control -> OFF (grey switch)
tags: