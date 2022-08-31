Can I cross-post Instagram Reels to Facebook?

Yes, Instagram users can cross-post Reels to Facebook. Meta continues to expand its Reels feature across social networks to compete with rival TikTok. Earlier this year, the Reels feature rolled out on Facebook. In addition to cross-posting, anyone with a Facebook account can create Reels using Stories they've already shared.

Meta plans to expand the Add Yours sticker that can be found on Instagram Stories, by making the sticker available on Instagram and Facebook Reels. This sticker makes it possible to quickly create new content from a trending topic.

New video posts to Instagram are shared as Reels, with dual camera recording and templates providing additional ways for creators to produce and share content.