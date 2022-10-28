How can I undo Report Junk in Messages on iPhone?

Messages delivers a "Report Junk" prompt when deleting message threads from unknown contacts. Many users are accidentally choosing Report Junk instead of tapping Don't Report.

Currently there is no way to undo Report Junk, nor can iPhone owners restore messages deleted with Report Junk. This means any text that is reported as junk does not appear in the Recently Deleted list in Messages.

The good news is that reporting a message as junk does not block the sender. While the message is permanently deleted and sent to Apple, future messages from that number are still delivered to your iPhone.

If you wish to block a number from sending future messages, the sender must be blocked manually.