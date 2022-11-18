How can I engrave my AirPods charging case?

New AirPods or AirPods Pro purchased from Apple can be personalized with engraving on the charging case. Only Apple's online store offers the option. When buying the AirPods, click Personalize them for free to preview your engraving.

Yes, custom engraving is free with purchase. Characters available for engraving include over 40 emoji, numbers, and the alphabet. Apple's AirPods engraving is especially popular during the holiday gift giving season, however the company has offered this feature since 2019.