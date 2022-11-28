Can I stop iPhone from going into Low Power Mode?

Low Power Mode can help save battery life when a charger is not available. The drawback to Low Power Mode is that many iPhone features are disabled or modified to use less power. 5G connectivity, Auto-Lock, display brightness and refresh rate, visual effects, iCloud Photos, automatic downloading, email fetch, and background app refresh can all be affected.

If you don't wish to use Low Power Mode, the iPhone will continue to operate as normal. iOS delivers an alert when it detects a battery level at 20 percent. When prompted tap Close to prevent Low Power Mode.

When your device is already in Low Power Mode, the status bar battery icon appears yellow. To disable Low Power Mode, navigate to(grey switch).