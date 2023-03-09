What biometric sensors are on Apple Watch?

Apple Watch continues to add new ways to measure personal health metrics, thanks to specialized components inside the device. The Apple Watch Series 8 and later includes a variety of sensors to collect biometric data from the wearer. Information can then be viewed and tracked in both the Health app and the Fitness app.

Apple Watch Series 8 and later includes the following biometric sensors:

Blood oxygen sensor (SpO2)

Electrical heart sensor (ECG)

High dynamic range gyroscope (motion tracking)

High-g accelerometer (fall / crash detection)

Optical heart sensor (pulse rate)

Wrist temperature sensor (body temperature)

Look for additional sensors in future models, as Apple works on research and development of new health features.