Can I use Family Setup on my old Apple Watch?

Does my Apple Watch Series 2 / 3 support Family Setup? Is my old Apple Watch compatible with Family Setup?
Family Setup brings the health and safety features of Apple Watch to kids or older family members without an iPhone. The Apple Watch can be set up using a parent's iPhone, allowing kids to send messages, track activities, make phone calls, and use Maps or Siri directly from their wrist.
Family Setup for Apple Watch requires the following:
- Apple Watch Series 4 or newer with cellular
- watchOS 7 and wireless service plan
- Paired iPhone 6s or later running iOS 14
tags:
Comments
Add new comment