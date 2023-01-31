Do I have warranty coverage on my Apple Watch?

When does my Apple Watch warranty expire? How can I check my warranty on Apple Watch?
Apple offers a one-year limited warranty on Apple Watch models. Purchasing AppleCare+ extends this coverage for another year, adding more services including accidental damage repairs. For those Apple Watch owners wondering if their devices are still covered under AppleCare+ or the original warranty, it's easy to find out.
Follow these steps to see the warranty status of Apple Watch:
- Launch the Watch app on iPhone
- From the My Watch tab select General
- Tap About
- Coverage status is displayed. Tap for more information
- Coverage details and service options are listed. Apple support can be contacted directly
