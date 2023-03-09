Does Apple Watch measure blood glucose levels?

Apple has been working on non-invasive technology to measure blood glucose levels. These sensors would use optical absorption spectroscopy to calculate blood sugar levels through the skin, making pin pricks for blood samples unnecessary. Rumors have pointed to a future Apple Watch with built-in glucose monitoring in development.

The Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra do not include blood glucose monitoring. The latest Apple Watch models do include several other biometric sensors on board.

Apple research teams are said to have achieved a proof of concept for non-invasive blood sugar monitoring after over a decade of work. The technology needs further miniaturization before it debuts on Apple Watch and the Health app.