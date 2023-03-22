Does the iPad Pro have an OLED screen?

Apple is widely expected to transition the iPad Pro lineup to OLED technology. Currently, the iPad does not feature OLED, but uses mini-LED with dimming zones instead. This allows the display to offer greater contrast, however the best contrast and darkest blacks are only achieved when using OLED.

The most advanced iPad Pro display can be found on the 12.9-inch model, which features a Liquid Retina XDR display launched in 2021. This screen is comprised of a mini-LED backlit Multi-Touch display with IPS technology. Along with a 2D backlighting system the iPad Pro display features 2596 full-array local dimming zones, ProMotion technology, and support for wide color (P3) and True Tone at 264 pixels per inch.

According to reports, Apple is targeting spring 2024 to release a redesigned iPad Pro featuring OLED display technology.