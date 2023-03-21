What are Mic Modes on iPhone?

How can I change the Mic Mode on iPhone? What does Mic Mode do on iPhone calls?
There are three different Mic Modes that change how the iPhone microphone picks up ambient sound. These settings can be helpful during FaceTime or cellular phone calls to improve audio. Mic Mode can be selected using the Control Center while on a call or when talking via apps such as WhatsApp.
iPhone Mic Modes
- Standard
- Voice Isolation: filter out background sounds and focus on voice
- Wide Spectrum: include all background sounds (FaceTime only)
