How do enable/disable Call Silencing?

You can reduce interruptions from unknown callers by sending calls directly to voicemail. This cuts down on spam or robocalls and stops you from receiving call waiting alerts while on another call. When "Silence Unknown Callers" is enabled on your device calls from unknown numbers will be silenced, sent to voicemail and listed in your Recents list. Incoming calls listed in your contacts will continue to ring. Here's how to enable or disable Call Silencing:

Open your Settings app. Tap Phone. Tap Silence Unknown Callers. Tap the slider so it is ON/OFF.