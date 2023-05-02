How can I fast charge my Apple Watch?

Does my Apple Watch fast charge? What do I need to fast charge Apple Watch?

Apple Watch charging

Recent models of Apple Watch are capable of fast charging with the right equipment on hand. Apple says the feature delivers battery power from 0-80 percent in just 45 minutes. So which Apple Watch models support fast charging, and what is needed to make this happen?

Fast charge-compatible Apple Watch models

  • Apple Watch Ultra
  • Apple Watch Series 7
  • Apple Watch Series 8 and later

Apple includes the Apple USB-C Magnetic Fast Charging Cable in the box with the watches above. To take advantage of fast charging, a compatible power adapter is needed. Any power adapter offering 18W or greater will fast charge the Apple Watch when connected to the included cable. Otherwise, the device will charge at a slower speed.

Newest iPhone FAQs

VIEW ALL FAQS

tags: 
Apple Watch