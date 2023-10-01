Apple working on fix for overheating iPhone 15 Pro

Apple is actively addressing overheating complaints from iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro users with an upcoming iOS 17 software update. Contrary to initial speculation, Apple has confirmed that the new titanium design of the iPhone 15 Pro is not responsible for the overheating issues.

The overheating problem primarily stems from three software-related factors. First, during the initial setup or restoration of the device, some background activities such as indexing photos and searches can cause the iPhone to run warmer than usual. This is a known phenomenon when upgrading to a major iOS release.

Second, recent updates to certain third-party apps including Asphalt 9, Instagram, and Uber have been identified as culprits overloading the iPhone's CPU and leading to overheating. Apple is collaborating with these app developers to implement fixes.

Last but not least, a bug in iOS 17 has exacerbated the overheating problem and will be addressed through a software update. For its part, Apple has ruled out any hardware issues, affirming that the titanium frame and aluminum substructure in the iPhone 15 Pro are designed for better heat dissipation compared to previous models.

Apple has emphasized that there is no safety risk to iPhone users, as iOS has robust mechanisms in place to regulate component temperature. If necessary, a temperature warning screen will be displayed.

While the specific release date for the iOS 17 update targeting overheating remains unknown, it is expected to arrive in the near future. Apple has already released iOS 17.0.1 and iOS 17.0.2 to the public and is beta testing iOS 17.1 for a late October release. No performance reduction is planned to address temperature concerns.

iPhone 15 Pro users can look forward to improved temperature control without compromising device performance in the coming weeks.